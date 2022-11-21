Council's outdoor workers will be among those getting vaccinated against Japanese encephalitis as mosquito numbers continue to soar.
People in Wagga are now eligible to receive a vaccine against the mosquito-borne virus if they work outside for more than four hours per day, are living in temporary or flood damaged accommodation, or spend a significant amount of time engaging in flood cleanup efforts.
It comes as mosquito numbers skyrocket around the region, with thousands captured in traps daily.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) senior environment health officer Tony Burns said mosquito traps were catching about 1500 to 2000 per day in Wagga.
"We would normally see less than 100 mosquitoes at the moment," he said.
"There have been even bigger numbers that have come in from our traps from Leeton and Griffith."
Wagga City Council manager of parks and strategic operations Henry Pavitt has witnessed the numbers first-hand.
"Our guys are right in the thick of it on the end of a whipper snipper, a mower, walking around doing stuff that's right on the front line when it comes to battling the mozzies," he said.
"I strongly encourage our guys to go out and get vaccinated."
MLHD is hosting a free vaccination clinic for all those eligible on Wednesday and Thursday this week in order to answer demand from concerned residents.
Council workers will be among those encouraged to get vaccinated, work, health and safety officer Tanya Jackson said.
"We had a lot of staff approaching us in the first place asking if we were providing that access," she said.
"A lot of workers are reporting to us that they are seeing a lot more mosquitoes in the activities that they're doing."
Japanese Encephalitis was last week detected in the Murray River region for the first time this season.
Mr Burns said it confirms the virus has survived over the winter.
"It has been found in pigs only late last week," he said.
"Any of those areas where we have piggeries out in western NSW where we've got a lot of water lying around at the moment, all of those areas are mosquito breeding grounds and areas of concern."
Owner of Wagga mowing company Crow Mow Steve Ween also decided to give his staff the opportunity to get the vaccination, offering for them to receive the vaccine during work.
"Crow Mow assessed the risk of mosquito-borne virus transmission to our outdoor workers as high," he said.
"We are supplying our outdoor workers with a Picaridin based insect repellent and encouraging workers to receive the free Japanese Encephalitis vaccination."
In Wagga, the mosquito count for types most likely to be carrying Japanese Encephalitis and other viruses is still low.
To receive your free vaccination at MLHD's pop up clinic on Wednesday, November 23 and Thursday, November 24, call 1800 995 566 to book or visit their website.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
