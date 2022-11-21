The Daily Advertiser

Murrumbidgee Local Health District holding Japanese Encephalitis vaccine clinic this week, outdoor workers urged to protect themselves

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated November 23 2022 - 12:38pm, first published November 21 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MLHD senior environment health officer Tony Burns, Wagga City Council work health and safety officer Tanya Jackson and council manager of parks and strategic operations Henry Pavitt. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

Council's outdoor workers will be among those getting vaccinated against Japanese encephalitis as mosquito numbers continue to soar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.