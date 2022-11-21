Wagga's Lexie Phillips has won the under 15s NSW state sprint and elimination championships in Tamworth on the weekend.
The 13-year-old has only been riding since 2018, but said she's loved the sport since she first travelled to Wagga to give it a go.
Competing in the Tamworth Track Carnival on Saturday, she won both the sprint and elimination race categories, earning herself a state title.
Phillips said she felt relieved when she won the sprint championship as she'd really wanted to.
Defeating the same opponent in the final round of the elimination final, she said she is proud of her achievements.
"It was good because it was more medals for me, and it got me state champion," Phillips said.
Sprint racing involves going head-to-head with another rider in a best of three format, while elimination rides have multiple races go around the track, with the slowest eliminated after each lap until only one rider remains.
"This race (sprinting) is a lot about tactics. So usually you're wanting to focus on your opponent and make sure what they're doing, because if they jump and start sprinting, then you can miss it and then you can lose," Phillips said.
Starting sprint races riders are either the top or bottom rider, with different tactics coming into play depending which spot you're in.
"You either get the top or the bottom, if you get the bottom of the track, you have to lead it out for half a lap and then you could do whatever you want," Phillips said.
"You could push your opponent up to the fence and keep them there, so they have to travel a further amount. You could just go slow and the other person could be just sitting behind you, or you could try and trick them."
Phillips won the first two races in the gold medal sprint, one from each starting position.
From here, Phillips would like to be selected in the NSW state cycling team, to compete in April 2023.
She has travelled across the state for cycling carnivals and said she is grateful to her parents for their support in pursuing the sport.
Next Phillips has her eyes set on upcoming events including the Central West Track Open and the Shimano Sydney Thousand 40th Anniversary Canterbury Track Carnival, where she hopes to take out more state championship medals that will boost her chance of state team selection.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
