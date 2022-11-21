The Daily Advertiser

Phillips wins state sprint and elimination championships at Tamworth Track Carnival

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 21 2022 - 6:13pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State champion Lexie Phillips with runners up at the end of the Tamworth Track Carnival. Picture supplied

Wagga's Lexie Phillips has won the under 15s NSW state sprint and elimination championships in Tamworth on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.