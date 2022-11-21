The Daily Advertiser

Two charged over alleged assault of three women at home in Adelong

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:34pm, first published 3:30pm
Two women have fronted courts after a fight involiving five females at a home in Adelong on the weekend. File picture

Two women remain behind bars after being charged over the alleged assault of three other women during an altercation at a Riverina home.

