Two women remain behind bars after being charged over the alleged assault of three other women during an altercation at a Riverina home.
Police have been told the women - aged 43 and 32 - went to a home on Lynch Street in Adelong on Saturday, where the younger woman allegedly punched a 25-year-old female resident several times.
According to police, the situation escalated and five women - aged between 24 and 50 - became involved, with the older woman allegedly threatened with being run over.
Officers from the Riverina Police District were notified and attended the home.
Two women, aged 24 and 25, were taken to Wagga Base Hospital, where the older woman underwent surgery for a laceration on her cheek.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Two women, aged 32 and 43, were arrested at Tumut police station about 1.15pm that day.
Police said all five women were known to each other.
The 32-year-old woman was charged with one count of reckless grievous bodily harm.
The 43-year-old woman was charged with one count of armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The two women faced Cootamundra Local Court on Monday and were both refused bail by Magistrate Jillian Kiely.
Both women will return to court on December 12.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.