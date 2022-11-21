A crack team of Singaporean defence personnel has been deployed to the western Riverina as the flood situation worsens in some towns.
Six members of Singapore's Civil Defence Force have arrived in Wagga to assist with the flood efforts after the state was smashed with record-breaking rainfall in the past couple of months.
SES southern zone deputy incident controller Shane Hargrave said they welcomed the six in-water operators into Wagga last week.
"They have been in town for the last couple of days and spent the weekend familiarising themselves with our rivers and the area," Mr Hargrave said.
"They have also been getting a good idea of what equipment we have, our procedures and what response is needed."
Mr Hargrave said the team was deployed to Deniliquin yesterday amid concerns about the rising floodwaters.
"They have been deployed ... to provide support as the Edward River continues to impact communities in that part of the [region]," he said.
Mr Hargrave said the communities of Deniliquin and Moulamein were "areas of concern" at the moment.
"We currently have some prepare to evacuate orders issued [in those places]," he said.
Yesterday afternoon the SES gave less than 24 hours notice to evacuate almost the entire township of Moulamein as the latest flood peak heads down the Edward River.
People in 10 streets around the Davidson Street area have been told to leave by 10am tomorrow.
Mr Hargrave said the team was a "welcome relief" for emergency service personnel who have spent many weeks managing the ongoing flood crisis.
"[Their support] provides us with the ability to continue [to manage] this very prolonged flooding over the next couple of weeks," he said.
Mr Hargrave said the team had also integrated well with local SES teams.
Another Singaporean team has been deployed to assist with flooding along the Lachlan River.
A support team also recently travelled from New Zealand and Mr Hargrave said while authorities are currently negotiating for support from the United States, the details are yet to be confirmed.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
