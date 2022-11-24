Plan ahead to maintain independence Advertising Feature

Aged Care Solutions is a free advisory service offered by The Forrest Centre to assist in planning for retirement. Picture supplied

Let's face it when you're nearing retirement, it's easy to focus on the work finish line and the many ways you'll spend your "downtime."



It's harder to think about getting older and when you might need to take the next step of calling in help.

But the sooner you start having those conversations, the easier it is for you and your family to make decisions when the time comes.

That's where Aged Care Solutions comes in, a free information and advisory service offered by The Forrest Centre for anybody wanting to start planning early.

With Aged Care Solutions, you can have a frank and obligation-free conversation about your needs now and as they change, and how to go about accessing at-home care so you can enjoy your independence and retirement as long as possible.

The Forrest Centre has been meeting the needs of ageing locals for the past 35 years. Picture supplied

Talk to the Aged Care Solutions team for all your answers around:

What's available and when and how to access care

Government rules and regulations

How to organise an assessment and fill in forms

Costs involved and the various at-home care packages

Finding the best residential aged care service for you or your loved one

End-of-life care

Discussions with family and preparing for the next stage in your ageing journey.

And as a local and independent provider of aged care services for more than 35 years, The Forrest Centre is here to meet the needs of ageing locals. Along with at-home care offered by Forrest Community Services across the Riverina, The Forrest Centre also provides residential care through Mary Potter Nursing Home and Loreto Home of Compassion and end-of-life care at The Forrest Centre Hospice, all located in Wagga Wagga.