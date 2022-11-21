Hamish Starr will head into the NSW Country Championships with a heap of confidence after some fantastic cameo performances for Wodonga over the weekend.
Starr along with Kooringal teammates Sam Gainsford and Darcy Irvine are set to head to Orange this week as part of the Riverina side.
However, with the trio not having played a game and with the Colts having the bye, they instead headed down to play in the Albury-Wodonga competition.
Starr and Gainsford lined up for Wodonga while Irvine headed to New City.
Starr picked five wickets across the two games with him finishing with best figures of 3-15 as Wodonga claimed a 10-wicket win against Tallangatta.
Gainsford also blew out the cobwebs with a handy knock of 32 as Wodonga lost to New City under the Duckworth Lewis System.
Meanwhile, Irvine finished with figures of 1-42 and 0-8 from his two matches with New City that included a win and a loss.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.