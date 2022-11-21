Hunter and Angus Behnke have continued their strong seasons with Hunter picking up a state title at the AusCycling NSW XCO State Championships held in Nowra.
Hunter was named the U15 boys state champion with Angus being named runner-up after the pair finished second and third in the three lap race.
With the winner coming from the ACT he was therefore ineligible to be named state champion and thus Hunter was crowned.
"Yeah I'm stoked," Hunter said.
"I can't believe it really.
"I just started off the race trying to seed myself into the group and I got about halfway through the first lap before I got caught behind a U17s rider.
"That took me out of the front group, but I still knew I was in front so I still kept the pace and I wanted to work my way through so no-one could catch me."
While having some events cancelled in the lead-up to the state championships, Hunter said he still was doing a lot of preparation.
"I was just coming to the track and making sure training was on point," he said.
"I was doing motor paces out near Big Springs on the dirt roads and just training everyday to get my legs fit."
After a strong result, Angus was also very pleased with his performance.
"I'm super happy with it," Angus said.
"I was really confident, but I knew there were some really good riders there.
"But I knew I was in the top standard of riders for that race and I knew that I needed to get a good finish on the first day to get a good starting spot for the second day."
On Saturday, Angus finished fourth while Hunter finished second in the XCC meaning that they both had a starting spot on the front row which is critical in XCO racing.
"In the short course race on the first day it was a one kilometre loop and we did as many laps as we could in 30 minutes," Angus said.
"I ended up coming fourth in that and that was to seed us for the XCO where I started on the front line in the U15s which I was super happy with.
"It's super important to be at the front, because if you are at the back you get all the kids stuck in front and it's just hard to work your way through it."
After a front row starting position, Angus made sure to get away quickly and rode a clean race to finish just behind his brother after the three laps.
"I got a great start and I held third for the whole race," he said.
"On the last lap I saw two of my competitors closing in, so I had to use a lot of energy but I was able to get away and hold third across the finish line."
The results follow on from Hunter being named Australian Schoolboy Champion at the recent Australian Schools Championships that were held on the Gold Coast.
He showed remarkable consistency with four first place finishes and a fourth while Angus was on the podium three times with two thirds and a second.
The brothers also had a strong showing at the AusCycling Marathon Championships that were held in Wagga in August with them finishing first and second in the U15s Men's XCM Championship held over 25km.
