The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Opinion

There is an urgent need to bring down Australia's energy prices

By Ray Goodlass
November 21 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The federal government simply must take action to address the nation's soaring power prices. Picture by Shutterstock

Almost nine out of 10 Australians back some form of government intervention in the energy sector to bring down prices, with a new poll finding support for limits on exports and a super profits tax on gas companies, reported The Guardian Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.