There is an urgent need to bring down Australia's energy prices

The New Daily has reported that the government is considering what Mr Albanese calls "sensible options". One solution, flagged by Treasury, is a new limit on gas prices. This would work by putting a cap on what gas producers would be able to charge local customers. It could be set based on international prices to ensure that what Australians are being charged for gas is much less. Grattan Institute energy program director Tony Wood said also that a cap could be brought into force through strengthening the government's recent agreement with gas firms to include more stringent rules about prices. "That's where the government could do something. They'd set a price that's appropriate, that gives producers a fair profit and protects consumers from, basically, horrible costs," he said.