There is an urgent need to bring down Australia's energy prices

Almost nine out of 10 Australians back some form of government intervention in the energy sector to bring down prices, with a new poll finding support for limits on exports and a super profits tax on gas companies, reported The Guardian Australia.
The need for government intervention comes after the budget forecast electricity price hikes of 56 per cent and gas price increases of 44 per cent over this financial year and next.
In today's column I will analyse what the report found, and then look at some specific actions the federal government could take.
As the government confirms that "all options are on the table", new polling from the Australia Institute shows that 86 per cent of those surveyed support the government stepping in, either through export controls or a windfall profits tax, or both.
The findings from the survey of 1001 people comes after the Treasury secretary, Steven Kennedy, also backed the need for intervention in the energy sector. Dr Kennedy said the war-induced price shock required a temporary response that was not inflationary.
Greens leader Adam Bandt has written to the prime minister, calling on him to adopt the party's proposal to use a super profits tax to pay for a freeze in electricity prices, arguing it meets "all of Dr Kennedy's prescriptions". The federal government could be making at least $20 billion from a windfall profits tax on gas.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said the legal advice underpinning the Greens' proposal was "completely unclear", but Mr Bandt said the policy was "clearly constitutionally valid".
Support was strong across political lines, with 84 per cent of Coalition voters backing export controls, as well as 83 per cent of Greens voters and 78 per cent of Labor voters. It was also consistent regardless of state, with support in the four biggest states ranging from 78 per cent in NSW to 82 per cent in Queensland.
The poll also finds that nearly three-quarters of Australians (71 per cent) want to see the government introduce a new windfall profits tax on gas. Just 12 per cent were opposed to this. Greens voters were most likely to support a new windfall tax (79 per cent) compared to 72 per cent of Coalition voters, 71 per cent of Labor voters and 51 per cent of One Nation voters.
Matt Grudnoff, senior economist at the Australia Institute, said Australia had a "gas greed crisis", and companies were profiting while households were struggling. "The gas industry has gotten away with too much for too long. It is well past time for the government to step in," he said.
Treasury officials have confirmed they were working on proposals for a variety of possible measures, including a new super profits tax on the resources sector, which is benefiting from surging profits as a result of the war in Ukraine. A working group of departmental secretaries across multiple departments is preparing options for government consideration, with Finance Minister Katy Gallagher saying all options were on the table.
Mr Albanese admits Australians need relief on soaring energy prices, and says a price cap on gas is one option on the table as his government seeks solutions, ACM's Echidna reported. He brushed off the suggestion by the Greens for a super profits tax on gas and thermal coal. An odd reaction from the Labor government given that the UK's Conservatives have adopted just such a policy.
The New Daily has reported that the government is considering what Mr Albanese calls "sensible options". One solution, flagged by Treasury, is a new limit on gas prices. This would work by putting a cap on what gas producers would be able to charge local customers. It could be set based on international prices to ensure that what Australians are being charged for gas is much less. Grattan Institute energy program director Tony Wood said also that a cap could be brought into force through strengthening the government's recent agreement with gas firms to include more stringent rules about prices. "That's where the government could do something. They'd set a price that's appropriate, that gives producers a fair profit and protects consumers from, basically, horrible costs," he said.
So, a super profits tax would provide funds to provide help where needed to both consumers and the budget bottom line, and a cap on prices would keep the costs down for all of us.
