CAMILLUS O'Kane is the new president of Riverina Umpires Association (RUA).
O'Kane only joined the RUA earlier this year and in the space of about six months, is now the new president.
O'Kane replaces Ryan Dedini, who will stay on a secretary after five years in the president's role.
O'Kane, who took up central umpiring in the juniors this year, is excited to take on the presidency.
"I thought I'd give it a crack," O'Kane said.
"I'm treasurer of the Wagga Harness Racing Club and I know my way around committees. I thought oh well, I'll give Ryan a bit of a break, he's been doing it for a long time. He's the secretary so I was pretty confident we'd be able to put our two heads together."
O'Kane said the biggest thing that has struck him about the RUA in his short time with them is their inclusiveness.
"One of the best things about this association is that everyone is so welcoming. It doesn't matter who you are," he said.
"It's so inclusive. It doesn't matter who you are or where you've come from, as long as you've got an attitude to have a bit of a go and improve your fitness, you'll fit right in and that's what I've found."
MORE SPORT NEWS
O'Kane promises to bring enthusiasm and positivity with him to the position and has three key focuses to begin with.
He wants to increase membership, work closer with AFL Riverina and work on their new base at Jim Elphick Tennis Centre.
O'Kane also acknowledges the need to improve umpire numbers and help fast track juniors into the senior ranks.
"I want to bring a bit of enthusiasm. Not try to reinvent the wheel. Do the basic things well," he said.
"It's all about the team. I want to involve the team, they're the guys that have been around for a while. They know who's who. They know how the association works.
"I've come in new, which is not necessarily the worst thing, sometimes it is good to have someone new, a fresh set of eyes but I'll be leaning on them a fair bit."
Dedini, who plans to stay on as head coach for another season, believes O'Kane is perfect for the position.
"He's good. He's got some new ideas, which will be really good," Dedini said.
"I've been doing it for five years now, it's time to give it to someone else. I'm still on the committee so I can help him. Helps make it smooth.
"Having a president who now has this connection with the juniors too, he's coming in with fresh eyes, fresh ideas so hopefully we can build on that and get some of these juniors pushing through the ranks."
Dedini said he was 'pretty proud' of what the RUA had achieved during his five years in charge.
He named the shift from Maher Oval to a 'more family friendly' Jim Elphick Tennis Centre as one of his proudest achievements, along with a couple of pay rises for umpires and solid sponsorship.
"Obviously we've moved from Maher Oval over to the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre for better conditions. A lot more family friendly, which is what every organisation wants to promote," Dedini said.
"We got a couple of pay rises across the line, which is always good. It's always going to be a point of discussion when it comes to umpiring, especially when you look at the salary cap the footy club's get.
"It will be on the agenda this year again...because we lose a lot of our guys, especially the juniors, because they can earn more money going and doing a three-hour shift at the local supermarket. That's why, over the last 15-16 years I've been involved, we've gone from filling all grades to struggling to keep first grade afloat.
"Obviously we had COVID come through and that was always difficult. We've retained our sponsorships and got a few new sponsorships on board.
"Trying to build up those numbers has probably been the most difficult part, I think because of COVID. Now I hope we'll be able to generate some more numbers coming back through."
Richard Krenz is the RUA vice-president, while Ken Taylor is the treasurer and public officer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.