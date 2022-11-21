Being able to cook healthy meals for yourself is a skill everyone deserves to have according to Riverina Medical and Dental Aboriginal Corporation (RivMed) dietitian Di Wintle.
Mrs Wintle has been a dietitian at RivMed for more than 16 years and runs cooking classes at the Wagga address twice a week free of charge.
Mrs Wintle said the classes provide an opportunity for our local Ingenious men and woman to learn how to cook good meals for themselves.
"I hold classes twice a month for anyone who wants to come along and it's free, it's called Cooking With Di," Mrs Wintle said.
"I've been a dietitian with RivMed for about 16 years."
The classes start with Mrs Wintle giving participants a demonstration before everyone gets to enjoy the meal.
"It's for anyone who wants to learn how to cook budget-conscious and healthy, yet delicious meals," she said.
RivMed CEO Peta Larsen said the classes provide much more to participants than just teaching them how to cook.
"The classes are a good way for participants to meet other people and have a conversation," she said.
"And it's just one of the many services RivMed offers."
"If you would like to join, give RivMed a call.
"It's free and you get to have a laugh, have some lunch, and learn a new skill."
Ms Larsen said the service is one which encourages socialising and well-being.
The classes are ongoing and those interested can find out more information by calling RivMed on 6923 5300.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
