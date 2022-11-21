The Daily Advertiser

RivMed classes providing budget-friendly, healthy cooking classes

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 21 2022 - 1:42pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RivMed dietitian Di Wintle shares ideas for nutritional, budget-friendly meals with residents Sheryl Goolagong and Julieanne Gladman and RivMed CEO Peta Larsen. Picture by Madeline Begley

Being able to cook healthy meals for yourself is a skill everyone deserves to have according to Riverina Medical and Dental Aboriginal Corporation (RivMed) dietitian Di Wintle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.