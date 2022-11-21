The Daily Advertiser

NSW Pride defeat Perth Thundersticks to take out back-to-back premiership

NSW Pride women's and men's teams after the club won both Hockey One premierships on Sunday in Bendigo. Picture by Hockey One

NSW Pride have had a clean sweep in the Hockey One championships, winning both the men's and women's premierships on Sunday.

