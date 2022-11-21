A Wagga trainer has taken out the prized Hay Cup on its 150th anniversary at the weekend.
Trainer Doug Gorrel won the $20,000 Hay Cup with jockey Fiona Sandkuhl and horse Georgian Court.
It was also the first time the races had run since 2019 and Hay Jockey Club vice president Ali McLean said Saturday's event saw a strong turnout.
"Despite some very challenging weather conditions and with many roads opening and closing, we were able to get a crowd of just over 1100, which was amazing," Ms McLean said.
"Everyone had a great time, which was good given how much pressure they had been under with the [recent] flooding conditions [at Hay].
"It was great to see everyone dressed to the nines and having a good time."
Racegoers travelled from far and wide, with accommodation venues all but booked out in the lead up to the races.
There was even a special contingent of the Walsh family from Melbourne who brought up the Hay Cup they won in the first year the event was held in 1870.
Ms McLean said the day turned out great with five races held despite weather fronts hitting the town before and after the races.
"We had to concertina the races with just 20 minutes in between them instead of the usual 35 minutes to work around the weather," she said.
"The trainers, jockeys and stewards did an incredible job to pull that all together."
Ms McLean said the track also held up well despite the conditions.
The fashions on the field also proved a success.
"Lady of the Day went to Hay local Sam Harrison who was wearing a very on-point age pant suit," Ms McLean said.
"The fashions on the field were really well supported, which was great to see."
Hotels across town also benefited from the event.
"After the races, it was good to see the crowd then went and supported the local hotels, who all reported a really big night which was great, given our visitor numbers have disappeared over the past couple of weeks," Ms McLean said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
