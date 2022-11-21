Letters: Diversity of art on display along Wagga Art Trail

Ah, life is full of fun. A big thank you to the organisers of the Wagga Art Trail.
My participation included an explanation of the wide variety of print types on show. This was not just about getting a sale; most welcome as they were.
Rather it was to further encourage the public to appreciate the diversities as worthy of collection and hanging these exciting works in their homes.
For those who put their scratch marks on the two plasticised cards - the community drypoint print should be on my Facebook page by the weekend.
With all the flooding occurring within NSW you would think that those affected by being regularly forced out of their homes by these floodwaters and having their houses ruined would do something about it.
They should take a leaf out of Gundagai's book. After the disastrous flood in 1852 which swept Gundagai off the map with the loss of some 89 lives, those remaining residents didn't make the same mistake twice by rebuilding on the site of the old town.
They used a bit of common sense and rebuilt the town well away from the floodplain. They apparently believed in the saying: "once bitten, twice shy".
It's a pity that those same people affected by the present flood crisis don't have the same nous as our earlier Gundagai settlers had. Even those who have the capacity to move on still stay put in the hope that there will be no more floods. But of course, this will never happen.
READ MORE LETTERS:
The world has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times. So why did Paris settle on a target of 1.5 degrees of warming?
At 1.5 degrees, the minimum rise now expected, four tipping points move from being possible to likely. A tipping point is a critical threshold that, when crossed, leads to large and often irreversible changes in the climate system.
The four tipping points are the collapse of the ice sheets in West Antarctica and Greenland, the die-off of tropical coral reefs and the rapid thaw of northern permafrost.
Australia has about 30,000 square kilometres of land at two metres or less above sea level, home to about 300,000 people.
And as oceans and atmosphere's warm, weather events become more extreme. At 1.5 degrees warming, it is likely that 99 per cent of the world's reefs will experience heatwaves that are too frequent for them to recover.
The Great Barrier Reef has already experienced four mass bleaching events in the last six years.
This year the Bureau of Meteorology reported water temperatures up to two degrees above average across wide areas of the reef. While the focus at COP27 has been on the loss and damage to developing countries, five failed consecutive rainy seasons in Africa for example, it is imperative that the world stops emitting greenhouse gases as fast as possible.
The willingness of the US and China to resume relations and work together again on climate change is very positive news. Australia's pledge to reduce methane emissions is also a good start.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.