The onset of rain didn't dampen spirits as Wagga's Pacific Island community came together to celebrate Samoa's place in the Rugby League World Cup final.
About 50 carloads of people turned up to begin the parade from the Equex Centre on Saturday afternoon, and travelled through Baylis Street to show their support for the Pacific Island nation.
Organiser Centennial Tuvale said people from Griffith, Bathurst and even New Zealand participated in the parade to support Samoa in the final.
"It was very emotional in the sense that no matter the weather, we all turned out in numbers," he said.
"Win or lose, our nation has lit the world on fire in the sense of support."
Australia defeated Samoa 30-10 on Sunday morning, but that did not stop the celebrations.
The Kangaroos side featured Temora local Liam Martin, who scored a line-break try in the final.
Wagga barber Taye Kolose said despite the loss, it raised the profile of the Pacific Islands globally.
"It pretty much united all of the Polynesians around the world, it just goes to show the massive impact these boys had on everyone around the world," he said.
"Even after the game everyone was still celebrating, it was just a history-making achievement."
Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were among the celebrities to throw their support behind Samoa in the final.
Mr Tuvale wanted to send "a massive thank you" to everyone who participated in the parade and got behind Samoa during the World Cup.
