Wagga car and bike show helps stroke victim and father of two to drive again

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 20 2022 - 6:21pm, first published 6:00pm
Stroke victim Alex McDonald with wife Natasha Coetzee and their two children Mimmy, 9, and Theo, 7, at the show 'n' shine fundraiser on Sunday. Pictures by Andrew Mangelsdorf

Large crowds turned out for the charity car and bike show at Gumly Oval on Sunday to support the family of a Wagga father and AFL stalwart struck down by a severe stroke last year.

