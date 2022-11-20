Large crowds turned out for the charity car and bike show at Gumly Oval on Sunday to support the family of a Wagga father and AFL stalwart struck down by a severe stroke last year.
In September 2021, longtime East-Wagga-Kooringal trainer Alex McDonald miraculously survived a rare type of stroke, however it left him paralysed with locked-in syndrome.
Yesterday, a band of local businesses teamed up with the Hawks to help raise funds for a Kia Carnival that will be fitted out to enable Mr McDonald to drive once again.
The event was organised by Hawks vice president Darren Cuthbert, as well as Matt McGinn and Lynne Nelson.
Mr Cuthbert was impressed at the turnout, with about 150 cars and bikes on show, and said he was grateful the weather took a turn for the better given initial concerns when thunderstorms hit the night before.
"We did have a few people pull out given some people are hesitant to bring out the old cars in case it rains," he said.
Mr Cuthbert thanked major event sponsor Highway Image and other sponsors who backed the fundraiser.
Mr McDonald attended the event with his family and wife Natasha Coetzee expressed thankfulness at the large turnout.
"I'm overwhelmed and extremely grateful," Mrs Coetzee said.
"It's nice to see so many people come out and there's so many beautiful cars [on show]."
Mrs Coetzee said it was "lovely" to have so much support.
"I think everyone should be in a supportive community because it's amazing how great the [Hawks] have been to Alex and I," she said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
