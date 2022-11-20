Heath Russell has claimed his first Wagga City Golf Club Championship by the barest of margins.
Heading into the final round on Sunday with a five-shot lead, Russell produced a fourth round 78 to clinch the championship by one shot over Jack Kalis.
"It's good to finally get one and get that monkey off my back," Russell said.
"It's the third one I've played in and I've finished second and third, so I've been there about.
"First one leading as I've always been in the chasing pack."
Kalis produced a fantastic final round 74 in tough conditions with Russell praising him for a tough fight all the way to the final hole.
"Obviously the result was tight," he said.
"Jack played fantastic today, he just kept putting pressure on and I was waiting for him to fault and he never did.
"I think I was four up with three to play and I went a bit safe, but full credit to Jack as he put heat on me all day."
After chasing the last couple of years, Russell said he felt pressure every single shot as he tried to hang on in the final round.
"The last two years when I was chasing I was behind," he said.
"To have a lead for people who probably haven't done it, it's a completely different feeling when you have got people who are trying to get you.
"The way Jack played, I never felt safe at all and it was just trying to survive and hope in the end it was enough.
"Lucky for me it was."
Adding to Russell's troubles was the windy conditions which made play tricky on the course on Sunday morning.
"Yeah it was horrible," he said.
"The wind was blowing down and half the holes were with the wind and the other half it was a completely different course.
"It was pretty much survival and a lot of scrambling today missing greens, I just tried to focus on hitting fairways and giving myself the best chance.
"It was super tough."
After taking a three shot lead after the opening round, Russell produced a second round 74 to open his lead to seven.
"That's probably where I set it up," Russell said.
"Yesterday I was playing really well and just fell in a heap, it was pressure I put on myself more than anything else.
"So I did keep the door open, but I would say the second round and to have a seven shot lead at halfway.
"You'd rather be on that side of it, but you can never have enough."
After taking his first championship, Russell wanted to thank his wife Alyce who he said was his biggest supporter.
"I just want to thank my wife Alyce for all her support," he said.
"She supports me on the course but also supports our four young kids while I'm out here.
"Also thanks to Scott and Jesse who put it on and to the other boys who played today Mick and Matty Tooze they are great fellas and made today really enjoyable."
Mick Hazell finished third overall six shots back after four strong rounds.
