The Daily Advertiser
Photos

South Wagga has defeated St Michaels by nine-wickets in their opening Twenty20 match of the season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 20 2022 - 5:30pm
Seb Graf takes the wicket of Luke Hipwell during the Twenty20 clash between South Wagga and St Michaels at Robertson Oval. Picture by Madeline Begley

South Wagga has cruised to a comfortable victory after defeating St Michaels by nine-wickets in their opening Twenty20 game of the season.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

