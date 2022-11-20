South Wagga has cruised to a comfortable victory after defeating St Michaels by nine-wickets in their opening Twenty20 game of the season.
The Blues lost the toss as St Michaels elected to bat first finishing with a tidy total of 7-150 from their 20 overs.
However Blues opening pair Warren Clunes (51) and Connor Willis (48no) got South Wagga off to a terrific start as they chased down the total with just two balls to spare finishing at 1-153.
After a delayed start to the season, Blues captain Luke Gerhard was pleased to start their campaign with a win.
"To get that first game under our belt now and to come away with the win is very pleasing," Gerhard said.
"We were a bit scratchy with the new ball and to their credit they batted really well at the start.
"I think we finished the innings well with the ball and then we continued that with the bat as the boys batted very well."
Chasing 151 for victory, Gerhard was happy with how Clunes and Willis attacked early with Clunes hitting 10 boundaries in his knock of 51 off just 29 balls.
"Warren and Connor at the start got us off to a flyer," he said.
"There was a bit of rain around, so we had to keep the run rate up fairly high.
"Obviously it's a fair big run chase in Twenty20 in your first game of the year as well, so it's pleasing that the boys got the job done and done it with ease in the end."
Although hitting the winning runs with just two balls to spare, Gerhard admitted that he wasn't overly nervous in the final over.
"I was probably more worried about six overs out," he said.
"I think we needed about 11 an over at that mark, but we had one over that went for 20 so that eased a bit of pressure there."
Jed Guthrie was the pick of the Blues bowlers taking 2-29 with Gerhard pleased with how the youngster performed.
"He bowled really well," he said.
"He's going to get plenty of opportunities with the new ball this year, so it's good to see him bowl really well.
"Hayden Watling also bowled very well, his second spell was better than his first spell then everyone bowled well in partnerships throughout the day.
"Everyone played their role which was good."
Nick Buchanan also bowled well in his Blues debut taking the wicket of St Michaels opener Darni Yerradimme for 37.
"He's a very good bowler," Gerhard said.
"I think he is going to play a fair few games while the Coolamon harvest break is on, so he bowled really well and with some pretty good pace."
After a good first-up performance, Gerhard said they will just continue to build and improve their performances as they progress through the season.
"We will build each week and find areas to improve on," he said.
"Probably we just need to bowl a bit better with the new ball and try and take some new ball wickets.
"Apart from that we fielded pretty well and we batted exceptionally well."
