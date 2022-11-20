Once again Wagga Softball Association has been forced to cancel the latest round of their premier league competition due to wet weather.
Just forty minutes before the round five game between Turvey Park Red and Turvey Park Blue was meant to begin a storm hit the region.
Turvey Park Red coach Robert Currie said when the rain hit an inspection of the diamonds was called for 4pm.
Umpires and competition managers inspected the fields, but their condition in combination with the rain radar showing there was more water to come cause them to call off the match.
"They said, 'the rain is going to keep coming' and they were right," Currie said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Currie's Red side have only managed to play one game in the first five rounds of the season.
He said that it's disappointing to constantly have games called off but knows there's no way to control the weather.
The Association has started to speak with clubs about the potential to reschedule missed matches before the end of the season.
Currie said he is hopeful any rescheduled matches don't also meet the same wet weather.
"There's not much you can do about the weather, it gets worse if your game is replayed or set down for replaying and lo and behold it rains on that night," he said.
While some might be frustrated, Currie said he's feeling more disappointed with each game cancelled, just wanting his team to get out on the field again.
On a Monday night, the men's season has had an even worse start to the year, with not a single ball pitched yet.
Junior competitions have had more luck, with most games played before wet weather has arrived in the afternoon.
As the only team to have played twice this season, South Wagga Warriors sit at the top of the premier league ladder.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.