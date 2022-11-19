Change comes from within

Many of you might already know about me but I'd like to take this opportunity to reintroduce myself.
My name is Andrew Pearson and I've recently been appointed The Daily Advertiser's new editor.
The role change is the next step in my journalism career, which began right here at the DA almost 10 years ago, and builds on my work as the paper's deputy editor for the past three-and-a-half years.
The Daily Advertiser has been ever-present in my life and my association with the masthead has spanned decades.
I grew up reading the DA each day at my home in the western Riverina town of Hay and secured my first full-time journalist role as a cadet at the paper in March 2013.
After a stint at the Illawarra Mercury, another ACM publication, I returned to the Riverina and the DA in July 2019.
My work as deputy editor allowed me to give back to the newspaper that launched my career.
I was mentored by many great journalists during my time as a DA journalist and I wanted to be able to pass on what I've learned to others.
The DA has always been an important training ground for young media professionals who move from across the country to start their careers in Wagga.
I benefited from that training and am privileged to be able to lead our current team and support the next wave of journalists.
I live and work in Wagga, as does the entire DA team.
I love Wagga (so much so I've just bought a house here) and I've really enjoyed reconnecting with the community and helping to share its many stories (some of which can be found linked below).
It's been a challenging few years with COVID-19, and more recently with widespread flooding.
While we've been spared the worst of the flooding heartache compared to other areas of the state, there's no doubt it's been a tough time for many.
In the good times and the bad, the DA has been a constant.
We take great pride in being the Riverina's own, as indicated on our newspaper masthead, and being the region's go-to place for news as it happens - be that online, via our app or in our print edition.
We're about giving a voice to the voiceless.
We're about fighting for better infrastructure and services, and campaigning for change.
We're about telling you what you need to know when you need to know about it.
We're about you, our loyal readers and subscribers. Without your ongoing support, the DA couldn't do what it does day in, day out.
With that in mind, please don't hesitate to get in touch with me. Be it by submitting a letter to the editor or providing a story tip, or even delivering some feedback - good or bad - I'd like to know about it.
You can contact me via andrew.pearson@dailyadvertiser.com.au or simply reply to this email. You can also give me a call on 0428 074 887.
I look forward to continuing to work with you, and for you.
Thanks again for your support. Have a great Sunday and enjoy the week ahead.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
