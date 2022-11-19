The Daily Advertiser

Country Women's Association member Leola Hull host 21st fundraiser in as many years

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated November 22 2022 - 5:17pm, first published November 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CWA Cartwrights Hill members Doris Thomson and Leola Hull. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

Country Women's Association lifetime member Leola Hull has officially hosted 21 fundraisers for the organisation in 21 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.