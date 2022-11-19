Country Women's Association lifetime member Leola Hull has officially hosted 21 fundraisers for the organisation in 21 years.
A member of the small Cartwrights Hill branch, Mrs Hull took it upon herself 21 years ago to begin organising an annual fundraiser, each with a different theme.
"We've had aprons, a big one for aprons, we've had china, last year was travel because I've travelled to 68 countries myself," she said.
"I try and think as one finishes 'what will I have next year?'"
This year, the theme was ancestry with guest speakers Robyn Jessiman and Jan Hurcum from Wagga Family History as the guest speakers.
On display, Mrs Hull had photos and documents from a number of member's families dating back generations.
"I've always been interested in family," she said.
Ms Jessiman said she had always had an interest in tracing her family history, and spoke about finding distant relatives when travelling overseas.
"It's so fascinating where people come from, and where they lived and you can see traits in the next generations," she said.
"It just follows down the line, how people lived."
The money raised goes to CWA to be distributed to causes the organisation supports, including foreign aid and women's healthcare.
Mrs Hull said each year, she raised a few hundred dollars to donate, counting towards thousands since she first began fundraising.
