New technology and innovation has been hailed as the way forward for the Riverina's agricultural sector as more extreme weather events impact the regions farmers.
The almost constant flooding from the Murrumbidgee River and high rainfall has contributed to the destruction of many Riverina farmer's crops this season.
But AgriFutures managing director John Harvey said despite the significant flooding events of the past few months, the most significant challenge for the sector is water efficiency.
"It's very easy to get caught up in the moment but I still think ultimately we've got to be working on the longer term issues," he said.
"Our target is to increase water use efficiency one and a half times per mega litre."
Speaking at a National Ag Day event on Friday, visiting professor in agriculture communications Courtney Meyers agreed extreme weather was not just responding to floods.
She said developing forecast technology and data collection will help farmers adapt to intense weather.
"No matter how much control we want to have over our lives, weather will always trump that," she said.
"Some of the technologies that deal with better weather forecasting would help farmers know how changing temperature patterns might play out."
Organised by Wagga company AgriFutures with Charles Sturt University, Regional Development Australia Riverina, and AgriPark this year's Ag Day event surrounded the theme innovation.
Mr Harvey said digital technologies like the Internet of Things which allows data transfer between computers or machines without human interaction.
"Machine learning, artificial intelligence, sensors, synthetic biology all have potential to really significantly improve productivity," he said.
"Simple things like having a sensor at the end of the irrigator and turning the pump off, that can save enormous amounts of water and labour."
Founder and chief executive of rural connectivity startup Zetifi Dan Winson is one innovator helping to make farming easier.
The company helps farmers connect their devices to the internet and phone services.
"Two thirds to fourth fifths of Australian farms don't have adequate connectivity and we solve that problem," he said.
"So they can adapt technology, use software, so they can make phone calls, that sort of stuff."
Despite the year's significant weather events, NSW's agricultural sector grew by $2 billion, contributing $23.1 billion to the economy.
NSW Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders released the performance data for the sector on Thursday, and said crops and livestock experience record breaking years.
"Our cropping sector reaped the benefits of strong seasonal conditions to record a 43 per cent increase on last year to reach $11.9 billion," he said.
"Livestock industries also achieved a record value of $7.9 billion due to a recovery in sheep meat and wool production and higher lamb, beef and wool prices."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
