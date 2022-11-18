The Daily Advertiser

Trainer Ron Stubbs targets TAB Highway at Kembla Grange with Tap 'N' Run

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 18 2022 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
The Ron Stubbs-trained Tap 'N' Run with Kaityln Groch will be third-up at Kembla Grange today when he tackles the TAB Highway.

Trainer Ron Stubbs has warned punters to forget Tap 'N' Run's first two runs this preparation ahead of his assignment at Kembla Grange on Saturday.

