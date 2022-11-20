Forget all the rain, we've been soaking up the northern sun

This morning we'll be waking up in Wagga, after a month away in Far North Queensland. As we usually do, we drove home via the inland route from Cairns, via Atherton and Ravenshoe. The small inland Queensland towns are welcoming and worth a stroll.
At very remote Greenvale, we couldn't help ourselves. The Three Rivers Hotel is known Australia-wide through Slim Dusty's song. "From Townsville to Greenvale we're building a line/Through the ranges and gorges to the great nickel mine," Slim's song begins. The railway line went direct to Clive Palmer's nickel refinery in Townsville. When Palmer's refinery closed, the lines were torn up. The alignment is still there, complete with ballast, cuttings and concrete bridges, waiting, as the nickel price soars.
It was late in the afternoon, and we were hours from Ravenshoe where we had eaten lunch. So we settled for coffee and cake. The jovial, talkative lady behind the bar was originally from South Australia.
"I'm here for the lifestyle," she laughed when I asked if she had lived in Greenvale all her life. "The long days are dusty and hotter than hell ...", Slim sang about this remote mining village, two hours from Charters Towers.
Inside, a drinker told me that the Greenvale nickel mine would never re-open. "Who's got the money?" he said, "The country's broke."
Some roadworkers outside agreed, saying that the life of the place at the moment was the road and transmission crews working in the area. But someone has other ideas - a controversial plan is before the Charters Towers Council to establish a "742-man camp" in Greenvale's town area.
"We won't let it happen," my mate in the bar cried into his beer. "There's not enough water as it is, and what we have tastes awful."
We left, and drove over many kilometres of brand new road that the road contractors had already finished - perfect road, wide, beautiful alignment. In fact, except for a few unrestored kilometres before Greenvale, from Mt Garnett to Charters Towers would be one of the best roads in Australia.
We had booked into the Cattleman's Rest Motel in Charters Towers but were saddened to hear that their dining room was not open. We had enjoyed wonderful steaks on a previous trip.
"We simply can't find a chef," the manager lamented. We wondered about that situation later in the evening. All of the road workers were older men, plus a couple of older women. Some looked quite old. No young blokes, no young women in these highly paid contracting jobs? Have people lost their sense of adventure and travel?
Just down the road from the Cattleman's was the dining room at The Park Motel. Part of a heritage building, this classic dining room was set with antique silver cutlery and beautiful table cloths.
Our dinner order? "I'll have the chicken parmigiana," I said and motioned to my wife who was about to order steak.
Brad, our waiter, suggested that we order one parmigiana between the two of us. "They're very big," he said, "We cater for a lot of work crews and they eat well." So, with a degree of curiosity we ordered one parmi for both of us.
He was right. Out came our dinners, the "one" parmi served on two plates, plus chips and salad, each plate loaded.
"Would workers eat that much each?" my wife asked. Brad went on to tell us that The Park's dining room was a favourite with work crews. They work hard and eat plenty, and what's more, the contracting companies pay promptly.
So we ate a delicious meal, my dear wife later pointing out that she really would have liked a nice steak, but that was going to have to wait until Emerald.
Back in our motel room we were recounting the best parts of the day. "I like cruising along with no traffic to get in our way," my wife, Cheryl, said.
Having a car with reliable cruise control makes driving a pleasure on those long open stretches. Cameras saturate Queensland's roads.
And rain and floods as weather reports appeared to show? Dry season! But south of Emerald there had been rain and minor flooding.
