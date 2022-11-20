Forget all the rain, we've been soaking up the northern sun

At very remote Greenvale, we couldn't help ourselves. The Three Rivers Hotel is known Australia-wide through Slim Dusty's song. "From Townsville to Greenvale we're building a line/Through the ranges and gorges to the great nickel mine," Slim's song begins. The railway line went direct to Clive Palmer's nickel refinery in Townsville. When Palmer's refinery closed, the lines were torn up. The alignment is still there, complete with ballast, cuttings and concrete bridges, waiting, as the nickel price soars.