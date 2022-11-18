A man has been charged after he allegedly broke into a Riverina property this week.
About 2.20am on Thursday police responded to reports an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and tools were stolen from a property on Milvale Road, Young.
The ATV was located in nearby scrubland about 9am. However, several items from the vehicle were missing.
Following further inquiries, police executed a search warrant at a home on Belmore Road in Young about 2.20pm on Thursday.
During the search, police located and seized number plates and warning lights belonging to the ATV, fuel cards, an esky and tools - all alleged to have been stolen - as well as a quantity of cannabis.
A 26-year-old was arrested at the home and taken to Young police station where he was charged with destroy or damage property, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, larceny, and possess prohibited drug.
He was granted conditional bail to appear in Young Local Court on December 14.
