The Daily Advertiser

Fitzmaurice Street businesses to host Lego Hide and Seek Christmas Challenge

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
November 18 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shop Fitzmaurice secretary and owner of The Huntress owner Rebekah Kirby says residents will be able to participate in the Lego Hide and Seek Christmas challenge from December 1. Picture by Madeline Begley

Fitzmaurice Street businesses are challenging community members to Lego Hide and Seek, which will see participants try their hands at winning a special gift just in time for Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.