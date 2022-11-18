Fitzmaurice Street businesses are challenging community members to Lego Hide and Seek, which will see participants try their hands at winning a special gift just in time for Christmas.
Shop Fitzmaurice has created the challenge, which will commence on December 1, with the winners announced on December 21.
Shop Fitzmaurice secretary, and owner of The Huntress, Rebekah Kirby said there will be more than 16 stores taking part in the challenge, with each set to hide a piece of Lego in their store's display window.
"People will be able to fill out an entry form and begin hunting for the Lego pieces in the windows of participating stores," Mrs Kirby said.
"They will have a list of the stores participating, then they will have to find and mark each one off and then they will go into a draw to win a prize.
"Once they find every piece they will go into a draw to win one of three prizes."
Each store has donated a gift to be won for the challenge, with participating stores including Dough Re Mi, The Curious Rabbit on Johnston Street, Garden Art Creations, The Huntress and Framed by Bek on Kincaid Street.
"I am waiting for a few more stores to get back to me," Mrs Kirby said.
"There will be little hampers you can win as well as Lego."
The challenge not only creates a bit of Christmas fun for residents but entices people to look to Fitzmaurice Street for shopping opportunities, she said.
"It's about getting people to come down and have a look to see what's on offer in Fitzmaurice Street and to get people down this end of the town," Mrs Kirby said.
"We want people to walk the whole length of the street and have a look in windows and see what each shop has to offer.
"They will have to hunt to find them.
"If they've heard of a store, they have to actually go to the store to find the Lego."
The Lego pieces are Christmas-themed, with a Christmas tree, Santa Claus and reindeer in the mix.
