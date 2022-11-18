The Daily Advertiser

More than 100 cases recorded in a single day in MLHD as NSW records 22,000 cases

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated November 18 2022 - 6:35pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Local Health District acting director of public health director Alison Nikitas expects case numbers to continue to rise in the coming weeks. Picture by Les Smith

Health authorities are predicting COVID-19 cases in the Riverina will continue to rise after the region recorded 101 new infections in a single day earlier this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.