Health authorities are predicting COVID-19 cases in the Riverina will continue to rise after the region recorded 101 new infections in a single day earlier this week.
More than 22,000 cases were reported across the state last week, 50 per cent more than the number the week prior, as new COVID-19 variants spread throughout the population.
NSW Health has asked people to revert back to wearing masks indoors and on public transport.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District acting director of public health Alison Nikitas said there were 101 cases reported within the district on Thursday.
"Through October the numbers were remaining fairly static at probably around 50 a day," Ms Nikitas said.
"Now, we're sort of seeing anywhere from 65 to 70 a day on average, and I think we had a peak [Thursday] of 101."
In the latest reporting period, for the week ending November 12, MLHD recorded 435 new cases of COVID-19 in the community, up from 307 the previous week.
There were nine people admitted to hospital, and one person has been admitted to the intensive care unit.
Ms Nikitas said she expects that number to continue to rise as the new wave takes hold.
"The more people we have in the community with COVID, and the relaxation of the COVID measures and public health orders, there's more circulating virus," she said.
"We need to be aware that it is still around, and that whatever we can do to protect ourselves and the people around us, we should be continuing to do so."
Ms Nikitas said the vaccination data showed a drop in eligible residents receiving their third and fourth doses.
She said about 70 per cent of everyone eligible had received a third dose and about 58 per cent of people over the age of 65 had had their fourth dose.
"There can be waning immunity and there's still a percentage of people who haven't had booster doses," she said.
"I would be recommending that people do look at how many doses they should be getting and ensure they are as up to date as possible."
In hospitals, masks now need to be worn in all hospital areas and visitor numbers will be monitored.
NSW Health deputy secretary Deb Willcox said there were more than 1000 health care workers currently in COVID-19 isolation or awaiting test results, up from about 600 last week.
"This is an important indicator for our health system that we need to find the right balance with simple measures," she said.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
