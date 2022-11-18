The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's RivMed host Indigenous International Men's Day barbecue

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
November 18 2022 - 7:30pm
Travis Uelese and Wayne Honeysett were among the men who enjoyed a barbecue held by RivMed for International Men's Day. Picture by Madeline Begley

Proud Indigenous men and boys from across Wagga joined forces on Friday ahead of International Men's Day at a barbecue held by the Riverina Medical and Dental Aboriginal Corporation (RivMed).

