Proud Indigenous men and boys from across Wagga joined forces on Friday ahead of International Men's Day at a barbecue held by the Riverina Medical and Dental Aboriginal Corporation (RivMed).
RivMed CEO Peta Larsen said the idea was to create an atmosphere where their clients felt welcome.
"We wanted to make our space friendly and to let our clients know they can come here at any time," she said.
"It's also about building social connections."
More than 40 Indigenous men and boys attended the event which was held at the RivMed car park.
RivMED mental health worker and event organisers Anne-Maree James and Latoya Douglas said they hoped the event would be an opportunity for men and younger males to engage with one another.
"It's International Men's Day on Saturday (November 19) so we wanted to hold the event for men to connect, catch up and have a yarn with each other," Miss James said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Miss Douglas said it is important to hold special events that bring men together.
"Indigenous men have the highest rates of suicide and they often find it harder to open up," she said.
Feeling a sense of pride at seeing all of the men who showed up at the event, it's safe to say Miss Douglas thought the day was a great success.
"It made me proud seeing them all gather here for the barbecue," she said.
"It was for Indigenous men to connect and that's what they have done."
Miss Douglas said a lot of Indigenous men have huge responsibilities that deserve appreciation.
"A lot of the time men are forgotten about and they are often expected to play these roles in their families and often don't get appreciated for that," she said.
"They're the leaders of our families and mobs."
If you or someone you know is struggling with your mental health help can be accessed by calling Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.