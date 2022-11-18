A Wagga councillor has called for revenue raised by mobile speed cameras to be put back into fixing local roads after it was revealed they've raised over $1.3 million across the city this year.
Between January and October, motorists travelling on Wagga roads have been hit with a total of $1,357,360 in fines collected by a local fleet of mobile speed cameras.
Wagga councillor Richard Foley is calling for this money to be reinvested locally.
"We need the money," Cr Foley said.
"If they can't do that, maybe the public needs to put a court appearance in for every single fine issued and see how they go with a clogged court system, because it will cost them more."
The state government has also come under scrutiny over the decision to remove mobile speed camera signs in 2020. In recent months signs on cars have been reintroduced and portable signage around the cameras is due to return from January.
Truck driver Andrew Thaler often passes through Wagga and said limited signage sends a clear message as to what the cameras are about.
"If the cameras are really about safety, there would be signs, whereas if it's about revenue, there would be no signs. It's that simple," Mr Thaler said. "It looks more like plugging budget gaps than safety to me."
Mr Thaler believes the location of the cameras is also about revenue raising rather than safety. He also raised serious concerns about hidden speed cameras.
"If you're in a truck doing 100km/h in a 50-tonne truck or a 68-tonne B-double, and a little motorist spots a speed camera and hits the brakes, you're struggling [to stop]," Mr Thaler said, adding it happens a lot.
TfNSW deputy secretary for safety, environment and regulation Tara McCarthy said speed is the "biggest killer" on NSW roads.
"Each year, almost 140 people lose their lives and more than 1140 are seriously injured in speed-related crashes in NSW," she said.
Ms McCarthy said mobile speed cameras "deter speeding" by encouraging drivers to stay under the speed limit "at all times".
"A mobile speed camera could be anywhere at any time," she said.
Ms McCarthy said mobile speed cameras are placed in locations according to crash history or risk of future trauma. The sites may also be nominated by the police or community members.
Countering claims the revenue is not being put to good use, Ms McCarthy said "every dollar from speed camera revenue is placed straight into the Community Road Safety Fund and reinvested back into improving road safety".
Ms McCarthy said the fund assists projects across the state, including audio-tactile line markings, flexible safety barriers, wide centre lines and speed humps.
"The Community Road Safety Fund also funds high visibility policing, the testing and rating of child restraints and education programs such as the Safer Drivers Course," Ms McCarthy said.
"Road safety is a shared responsibility - everyone needs to do their part in keeping our roads safe."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
