The Daily Advertiser

Call for mobile speed camera revenue to fix Wagga roads as drivers slammed with fines totalling more than $1.3 million

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 19 2022 - 7:25pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Truck driver Andrew Thaler is sceptical about whether mobile speed cameras are really about driver safety in light of personal experience. Picture supplied

A Wagga councillor has called for revenue raised by mobile speed cameras to be put back into fixing local roads after it was revealed they've raised over $1.3 million across the city this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.