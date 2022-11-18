The Daily Advertiser

Classic cars and trucks among marvels set to be auctioned next weekend

By Ted Howes
November 18 2022 - 4:30pm
Melissa Golden, Hayden McIntosh, Robert McIntosh and Andrew McIntosh show off Merv's Highwheeler 1914 International motor wagon which up until last night had drawn a bid of $28,000. Picture by Mark Jesser

Sixty years of history under one roof will go on show in Albury on Saturday, a taste for the auction on November 26 of classic and vintage cars, trucks and collectables.

