Sixty years of history under one roof will go on show in Albury on Saturday, a taste for the auction on November 26 of classic and vintage cars, trucks and collectables.
The collection, housed in what is known as "Merv's Shed", is the result of the lifetime passion of Merv McIntosh, an Albury businessman and politician who died in 2014.
Merv's Shed, in North Albury, has been a gathering point for school tours, antique collectors and curious onlookers for decades.
Mr McIntosh was an avid collector of all things old - from petrol and oil cans, to French clocks and an antique wicker wheelchair.
Saturday and Sunday is the chance for people to wander in and check out what's available - November 26 will be the online auction of the goods.
Mr McIntosh's daughter, Melissa Golden, said she couldn't hazard a guess as to how many people will go to the auction preview tomorrow, but said bids had already been pouring in online.
"We have no idea what's going to happen," Mrs Golden said. "Some of these items might well go off the charts, but that's not really what it's all about, it's about celebrating Dad's collection.
"This is the last time before it's all dispersed, so we're going to set up some tables and chairs, people can have a coffee and chat about the old times, that sort of thing."
She said the collection was a representation of her father's passion for preserving the past, and also a great way to bring family and friends together.
"It wasn't a one-man show, there were plenty of people who helped Dad along the way," she said.
"He loved the fact that it brought the family together, we used to go on car rallies. But it also brought a lot of other people together, just to come in here and have a cup of tea and a chat.
"So many of Dad's old friends like John Adams and Ian McCracken, they used to come here and tinker and potter and help each other out.
"So it's not just about selling this stuff, it's about celebrating it and what it means to people, it's all about local connections. "
Mrs Golden said the auction house had received inquiries from a museum in Sydney, and news of the auction had drawn interest from all around Australia.
Items that had attracted pre-auction interest include a 1974 Leyland P76 Targa Florio (bid on Thursday night at $16,000), a 1914 International motor wagon ($28,000), a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 180 Ponton ($2700) and a 1929 International tip truck ($5000).
