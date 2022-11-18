Letters: Shining the spotlight on NRL player salaries

In principle I agree with John Cooper ("NRL players shouldn't have much to complain about", The Daily Advertiser, November 15) that NRL players should perhaps keep a lower profile regarding their negotiations for what (for some) seem like mouth-watering salaries.
For instance, threatening a breakaway from the NRL to form a new league (and presumably get paid more - as if!) was hogwash. Imagine the dumb-founded reaction from players if the NRL had said "OK, go ahead." I wish they had - just to see so many lantern jaws drop simultaneously.
But let's remember that players have an average earning career of about 12 years or so. Earning three or four times an average wage is commensurate with that (compared to a 40-year working life, say).
"Star players", of course, attract more income for the game and get paid more: it is wrong that many players are maligned as if all are on $1 million salaries.
Mr Cooper states that NRL players "in most cases" play for "one hour per week" and train for "another nine hours".
I don't know the source of that data (thin-air, I'm guessing), but he is possibly describing a third grader in the 1960's but it's a nonsense in today's NRL.
Sadly, it is now a case on Australia's highways and byways of our lives being in their hands.
I have always had the greatest respect for our truck drivers who operate their rigs in all the conditions that our global warming weather can throw at them both during the day and often through the night.
And especially how they manoeuvre their trailers into the awkward loading docks of our supermarkets and department stores as I have trouble reversing our little blue Hyundai into the garage without ripping off the side mirrors on the brickwork.
But there seems to have been a sea change in the types of drivers that are rumbling semis down our main roads now.
In a matter of days I have witnessed two serious incidents involving semi trailers that have put other road users' lives at grave risk.
The first coming back from Albury on a clear day and we have, near the Henty man rest stop, a truck overtake a dinky school bus and come hurtling down towards us on our side of the road - not only putting our lives at risk but also those of the innocent children going home to mum and dad.
Thank you to the switched on school bus driver who repeatedly flashed his headlights at us to make me aware of the approaching danger.
The second was coming in towards Wagga on a dark and wet night when I slowed in the inside lane of an overtaking section to allow a truck to pass only to have it come rushing in and squeeze me onto the potholed gravel shoulder and almost up against the steel side barrier.
I had to brake to a stop not have us crushed by the rig of an ignorant, arrogant and deadly driver.
Some responsible person in a position of authority must pick up this ball and run with it before there are any more needless fatalities on our roads caused directly by untrained and irresponsible drivers of trucks who do not seem to have the same respect and human values of those who have gone before them.
