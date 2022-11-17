A woman was taken to hospital yesterday afternoon after a two-car collision south of Wagga.
Emergency services responded to reports that two cars had collided on Holbrook Road, at Maxwell, at 5.15pm on Thursday.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics responded to two patients who had sustained minor injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle was assessed at the scene but did not require further treatment in hospital.
Traffic was temporarily affected on Holbrook Road on Thursday afternoon as emergency services worked to clear the scene.
Both cars were towed from the road that evening.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
