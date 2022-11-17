The Daily Advertiser

Reigning premiers North Wagga retain A grade coach Hogg for 2023

Updated November 17 2022 - 6:10pm, first published 5:00pm
Flynn Hogg will head North Wagga's A grade side once again after leading them to a premiership in 2022. Picture by Les Smith

Premiership coach Flynn Hogg has signed on again to coach North Wagga's A grade netball side.

