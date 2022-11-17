Premiership coach Flynn Hogg has signed on again to coach North Wagga's A grade netball side.
The experienced shooter has been at the helm since 2021 and said she's excited to be returning to the team that makes her job so easy.
"We have fun, and that's the best thing, even at the grand final, we had fun and that's what gets us over the line I think," Hogg said.
"We're not too serious with each other but we take it serious enough."
Entering the 2023 season as reigning premiers, Hogg said she's conscious of heading into the season with the right attitude.
"I know the girls won't be, but we just need to not go in cocky next year. It's a new year with new people to play against," she said.
Looking back on the 2022 season, Hogg said it took a while for the team to gel together well but that playing in the Wednesday night A grade competition helped the side find their rhythm.
With the expectation most of her team will return for the upcoming season, Hogg hopes they'll maintain much of their cohesion moving forward.
"People are going to be coming in knowing they can do it and having more confidence and belief in themselves," she said.
"I think a big thing is just gelling at the start of the season and getting to the training sessions, and working hard from the start to the finish."
With the introduction of rolling substitutions in 2023, Hogg is excited for how they may impact the game and is glad they're not being introduced to all grades at once.
"I think it's going to be great. It's something different and I think it's smart their trialling it just with A grade, I think it's a good idea they're not going in all guns blazing and doing it for the whole comp, that could be a little bit stressful for AFL House," she said.
As a playing coach she is open to bringing in more support via a co-coach or assistants to help run the bench while she is on court.
"Even having that help at training would be great, I could take some people and do something and they could take some, and just having a different perspective. It's a team game and I like to get to different perspectives on things," she said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
