Motorists simply cannot afford to be distracted while driving | Fuel for Thought

A modern car is full of distractions. Many owners of new cars are not fully conversant with how everything works, causing unnecessary distraction.
My seven-year-old car has eight buttons on the lower right of the dash, no less than 10 controls on the steering wheel, a couple of knobs on the centre part as well as two screens with countless functions including GPS. Newer cars are worse. Fortunately, a stranger can drive my car without knowing much about any of this.
It's sensible to ignore features you don't know how to use. Setting things up before starting is a good idea, like visibility lighting, GPS destination, engine settings, audio choices, Bluetooth, heating and cooling, seat position and mirrors. If something must be adjusted on the move, wait until things are quieter on the road before doing it, like waiting at lights or cruising a straight quiet road. If you're familiar with things, you can make adjustments without taking your eyes off the road. A better idea is to delegate adjustments to your passenger. If looking at something is necessary, know where to look and make it quick.
Learn how to use your car's features, at least to the extent of not accidentally turning desirable features off, like stability control, autonomous braking and headlights.
Distraction is probably a more significant factor in crashes than generally recognised because few drivers will admit to it and it's usually difficult to assess. How often have you looked away briefly only to look up and discover that your car isn't where you thought it was on the road?
Distraction is a critical break in the observation and action sequence that makes good driving. While distracted the driver is totally ignoring the constantly changing dynamic "flow" driving is part of. Looking up again, the observation process needs to start afresh because the situation is not what you last looked at. The necessary process of look, notice, assess, decide and act still needs to happen before dangerous situation can be avoided. Many distractions involve your thinking processes. Bluetooth, although legal, removes cognitive capacity and therefore the quality of your observation and prediction. Animated or involved conversation is similar. Multi-tasking is not something to be demonstrating while driving.
Surprise on the road is usually the result of deficient observation and is the precursor to most crashes. Habitual distraction interrupts observation and invites surprise. Although you may often be distracted and get away with it, each time you do it is one more roll of the die.
-BRUCE HARPER
