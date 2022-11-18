Motorists simply cannot afford to be distracted while driving | Fuel for Thought

It's sensible to ignore features you don't know how to use. Setting things up before starting is a good idea, like visibility lighting, GPS destination, engine settings, audio choices, Bluetooth, heating and cooling, seat position and mirrors. If something must be adjusted on the move, wait until things are quieter on the road before doing it, like waiting at lights or cruising a straight quiet road. If you're familiar with things, you can make adjustments without taking your eyes off the road. A better idea is to delegate adjustments to your passenger. If looking at something is necessary, know where to look and make it quick.