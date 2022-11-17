Showers, storms to return to Riverina after spate of sunny days

The Riverina's run of sunny days is about to give away again to grey skies and thunderstorms.
A short reprieve for the region will end when thunderstorms and showers reach the state over the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology said yesterday.
Cool temperatures are likely to stay before a rain-bearing system that was forming in Western Australia yesterday shifts across the country.
"This will strengthen into a cold front and move into the eastern states [tomorrow], with northerly winds increasing ahead of the front across western NSW and Victoria," the bureau said.
"Showers and thunderstorms will move through much of south-east Australia on Saturday and Sunday with most of the rain is expected to fall over Victoria and Tasmania."
More extreme weather is predicted for Monday, with the bureau advising colder winds with widespread showers, possible hail and thunder are forecast for south-east NSW.
The Riverina can expect a mostly sunny day today, with maximums of 23 degrees in Wagga and 25 at Griffith and Hay. There's a very-high chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening, across the region tomorrow and the chance of a potentially severe storm.
A renewed flood watch was yesterday issued for the Tumut River ahead of the weekend, but a repeat of last weekend's intense falls are unlikely. "A cold front will bring further moderate to heavy rainfall to parts of the South West Slopes ... during Saturday and Sunday," the bureau said.
"This rainfall is forecast to be less intense than the previous weekend's rainfall.
"Renewed river level rises to minor to moderate flooding is possible for Mitta Mitta River, and minor flooding for Tumut, Upper Murray and Snowy Rivers from later Saturday."
Blowering Dam was at 102.8 per cent capacity yesterday, and Burrinjuck Dam at 98.7 per cent on Wednesday.
Much of the saturated catchment and rivers downstream are subject to varying levels of flood warning.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
