WAGGA rugby seven stars Corey Toole has been recognised for another outstanding season.
Toole is one of four finalists for World Rugby's Men's Sevens Player of the Year award.
Toole is a finalist alongside Australian teammate Nick Malouf and Ireland's Terry Kennedy and Fiji's Kaminieli Rasaku.
The nomination of Toole follows Australia's breakthrough world series title this year in the men's game.
"On behalf of World Rugby, I would like to congratulate all nominees of this 22nd edition for their incredible achievements over the past calendar year," World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said in a statement.
"Not only have they showcased tremendous rugby skills, but they have also inspired millions of fans around the world helping spread the values of our sport.
"I am looking forward to hosting the global rugby family next Sunday under the high patronage of HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco and the Principality for a night of celebration in Monte-Carlo."
Toole is now in training mode with the Brumbies, having been signed on a two-year deal by the Super Rugby Pacific club back in June.
It continues an amazing 12-month period for the former Waratah, who represented Australia at the Commonwealth Games in July.
The Player of the Year award will be selected by the World Rugby Awards panels, which comprise of past international players and coaches, World Rugby Hall of Fame inductees and rugby media.
The winners will be announced next Sunday at a ceremony in Monte Carlo.
