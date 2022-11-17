The Daily Advertiser

Man slammed over late-night thieving in North Albury given he is on court order

By Albury Court
November 17 2022 - 7:00pm
The two iced coffees that eventually cost Wagga man $712

A magistrate has castigated a man who stole two bottles of iced coffee while serving a sentence in the community.

