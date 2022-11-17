The Daily Advertiser

St Michaels captain Nathan Corby is looking forward to seeing how his side stacks up to South Wagga this weekend

After an extending pre-season Nathan Corby says he is glad that his side can finally get their season started against South Wagga on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

After a difficult 2021-22 season, St Michaels are keen to hit the field on Saturday with them facing South Wagga in the opening round of the Twenty20 Big Bash competition.

