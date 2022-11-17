After a difficult 2021-22 season, St Michaels are keen to hit the field on Saturday with them facing South Wagga in the opening round of the Twenty20 Big Bash competition.
After an extended pre-season, St Michaels captain Nathan Corby said that he was glad to finally be taking the field after a frustrating lead-up to their opening game.
"Most definitely I think everyone is," Corby said.
"The stop start training has just annoyed everyone I think."
After not winning a Twenty20 game during last season's competition, Corby was looking forward to seeing how his side matched up against such a quality opposition in South Wagga.
"I think we will be alright, we have been training well when we can," he said.
"There is some young fellas that are coming into the team that look pretty good.
"It will just be good to finally get a game in really and see where we are at compared to a team like South Wagga.
"They have been the premier team for the last four or five years, so to compete against them first game should be good."
St Michaels are one of the sides who have seen quite a bit of change with them welcoming Ben Snell, Darni Yerradimme, Adbul Mohammed and Connor McGinn to the team this year.
Excited to have the group on-board, Corby was in particular looking forward to what Snell and Yerradimme could provide to the side.
"Ben's from Ireland and he's only young," he said.
"He's been in the development squad over there in Ireland and he brings a lot of knowledge for such a young bloke.
"He's really good to have around, especially with the younger kids trying to progress their cricket.
"He's got a really smart cricket brain.
"Then Darni is new to town and he's fairly handy, so it will be good to see how they go."
While St Michaels have added quite a bit of talent they aren't without their losses with Dave Garness and Jack and Harry Reynolds all not playing for the club this season.
The trios departure will be costly, with Corby hoping they will have some young talent step up to fill the void.
"There is some pretty big holes to fill," he said.
"Hopefully the younger boys coming up are keen for the challenge."
Following delays to the start of the season, each team will play two Twenty20 games with teams being split into pool A and Pool B.
After round one this weekend, the second round will be played next Saturday before the one-day competition begins at the start of December.
The third round will be played in mid-January with the Twenty20 final to be held on Wednesday January 25 between the winners of the two pools.
