YOUNG Wagga trainer Darrell Burnet will have his first metropolitan runner on Saturday when last-start winner I Am Richenuff steps out at Kembla Grange.
Just over two years since having his first starter as a trainer, Burnet will saddle up his maiden city runner when I Am Richenuff steps out in the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1400m) at Kembla Grange's bumper The Gong race meeting.
I Am Richenuff has enjoyed a successful preparation for Burnet, snaring a maiden victory at Narrandera and then producing an impressive winning performance on Snake Gully Cup day last Friday.
Burnet had never originally planned a Highway for I Am Richenuff but the strength of last Friday's win against the pattern of the carnival forced a rethink.
"I didn't have any Highways picked out, I didn't think too much of him but his win at Gundagai has me a bit stunned because he surprised me a little bit," Burnet said.
"He was the only horse from the two days to come from further back then the first two at the 400 and win. Every other race was either first or second at the 400.
"Someone said maybe that was because the leaders went so hard but first, second and third in the run actually ran second, third and fourth. He gave them 10 lengths and picked them up.
"I thought off that, to get into a Highway on the minimum weight was worth a shot. There's a couple that look promising like Atmospheric Rock, Lady Kah, Tap 'N' Run's obviously a good horse so I don't think we'll be beating them but I think if he runs to his best then he can run a nice fifth or sixth.
"Taking him up there on the minimum, riding him cold, I think he'll be running on."
Chad Schofield takes the ride on I Am Richenuff, who is drawn barrier 15 but should come in a couple after scratchings.
Burnet is excited by the opportunity to have a city starter but at the same time, is not getting carried away by I Am Richenuff's chances, who is $21 with Bet365.
"I'm excited to have a metro runner, not necessarily excited in a way thinking I'm going there to win. I'll just be happy to see him run well," he said.
"He's drawn wide and we're going to ride him dead cold like last start. It's a nice long straight, Kembla, and if he gets a bit of luck through the field, he'll be running on, whether that's for a nice fifth, sixth, seventh or eighth, I don't know.
"If he goes well and acquits himself well, there is a few more Highways for him in the next few weeks. If he doesn't, we'll come back to the drawing board and keep him around here.
"But I'm excited to go up there, obviously it's a million dollar day. The horse looks well and his win at Gundagai was good."
Burnet's stable star, unbeaten three-year-old filly Supido Beauty, trialled at Randwick on Monday and ran a nice second in good time.
She is also bound for a Highway, either on Saturday week in a 1100m Class Two, or a fortnight after that in a 1000m Class Three.
"It will depend on how she gallops on Monday. She'll have a good gallop, if she gallops well and pulls up well, I'll accept. I'll probably only go if she draws soft," he said.
"I was happy with her trial but she's just not fully wound up yet. Two weeks later there's a suitable highway again so there's no rush."
Burnet, predominantly known for his work breaking in horses, has now registered six wins as a trainer from just 32 starters.
Four of those have come this season, in his last eight starters.
He explained that he has changed his approach to kick off his career and is now going down the longer yearling path.
"It's a bit of a slog," he said.
"I know other trainers get tried horses and try to get going that way a little bit. I did experiment with that a little bit early doors and you can win a race but you're more just patching them up every single run hoping for the best.
"It's great to watch trainers like, obviously Mitch Beer has a heap of success with tried ones and obviously Patriot Bloodstock lately are going great guns but I decided to more go down the yearling path. Every year get a couple of nice yearlings. You can bring them home, educate them and we're pretty lucky in the Riverina, out at Kooringal and Twin Hills, young horses just do great, I find.
"To pay around that $20,000 to $40,000 mark, the way prizemoney is, you look at I Am Richenuff and he was $20,000 and I think he's won $40,000 now.
"At the time when you fork out $40,000 for a yearling, you're praying that you can syndicate it but as long as they can put their hand up and win a race, especially if they're BOBS, they can put $20,000 in the bank straight away."
