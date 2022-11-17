Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will welcome home Tommy Quinn for next season.
Quinn is the Lions first signing of the off-season with GGGM coach Sam Martyn thrilled to have the talented defender home.
"Yeah it's fantastic," Martyn said.
"It was a bit of a surprise initially, as we didn't expect to see Tommy for a few years given that he had moved up to the Gold Coast for his working endeavours.
"But he made the decision to come back and he was part of our 2020 team in the Covid year when the competition was fiercely competitive.
"So we are very excited to have Tommy back."
Quinn was predominantly a defender during his time with the Lions and will compliment an already impressive back six with Martyn also hoping to use him through the middle.
"He was one of our back pocket's and also used on the half back flank," he said.
"He does a really good job defensively in terms of locking down opposition, but he could benefit also in playing a role in our midfield and adding some more depth there.
"It's really good to have someone who can play a variety of roles and play them really well.
"He's the perfect team person as well in terms that he wants to see the team succeed and he's happy to play any role possible.
"Tommy's a great signing and a great person to have back at the footy club."
The Lions have lost key forward George Alexander who has gone home to Osborne while Luke Walsh has indicated that he doesn't intend to go around again in 2023.
However aside from that, Martyn has been pretty happy with how their retention is looking as they look to head into next season as reigning premiers.
"We've locked way most our team which is great," he said.
"It's looking really good, but obviously George Alexander is going to be a pretty big loss for us.
"But we knew that we would only have George for a limited time and he made a huge impact at the club in the time that we did have him.
"I'm really appreciative and glad he could come across and help us achieve the ultimate success and we wish him all the very best at Osborne.
"But apart from that, we've been able to retain most and we are still working through a few players and we are really happy with how we have progressed."
Alexander's departure leaves a massive void up forward with him kicking 59 goals throughout the 2022 season.
However Martyn is confident that they will have a few players who can fill the void left by Alexander while established forwards Kai Watts and Jack McCaig will also continue to hit the scoreboard regularly.
"We saw young Seb Hamblin play some fantastic football throughout 2022," he said.
"Although predominantly in a defensive role, during the finals and towards the end of the season we threw him forward at times to be that third tall.
"I thought he did some really great things up there and provided a really good target, so he might be someone we might look to expand his role up there.
"We also have Jethro Peck who didn't play last year unfortunately as he did his acl on the eve of the season.
"He's someone that will be really determined to try and achieve that ultimate goal that he missed out on this year.
"So I think he will be fit and firing and ready to go next year."
