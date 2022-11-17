The Daily Advertiser

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong has announced that Tommy Quinn will return to the Lions for 2023

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 17 2022 - 6:09pm, first published 1:00pm
Tommy Quinn is returning to the Lions next season after spending the last couple of seasons away on the Gold Coast. Picture from GGGM Lions

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will welcome home Tommy Quinn for next season.

