Letters: Cuts to meat and dairy are not that big of an ask

I was disappointed to read Yvonne Rance's letter on the weekend about climate change. I understand feeling a bit cynical of, and even sick of, climate change discussion and the things we're being asked to change in our lives. I have felt this way myself, at times.
However I feel the opinions expressed in this letter are exaggerated and dismissive of real issues, based on facts, discovered by research.
The UN has an arm of its organisation that has reported on the impacts of food production on global warming which changes the global climate. Please check out a summary at un.org/en/climatechange/science/climate-issues/food.
There is also a lot of good information on NASA's website, climate.nasa.gov. They do more science and research than just rockets.
Please actually look at research, and look at the facts: 97 per cent of scientist, from 100 countries in the world, accept the fact that the globe has, and still is, warming, resulting in global climate change.
Sticking our heads in the sand, stubbornly holding to denial, will not change these facts. We all need to make changes.
We also need to work together, farmers included, to find a 'new normal' that doesn't include destroying our planet, our home. This will involve some grieving for the way if life we're used to.
But is cutting back on meat and dairy really such a big ask, when the stakes are so high?
Men and women of Wagga Wagga. It is time for action.
Bring all your saucepans and fill a pothole near you. If you haven't got enough pans then a few (pot) plants will do.
Maybe then we could ask for a rates reduction for the special works we have done to beautify our city.
When I was in high school our economics teacher taught us about supply and demand. It's not rocket science - when you reduce supply, you generally increase demand.
So at a time when Australia is in the midst of a cost of living crisis, is there a reason why the Albanese Government wants to reduce the supply of our staple foods, and as a natural consequence increase the demand and therefore the cost?
Because that is the only possible result from its decision to reintroduce water buybacks, as outlined in the federal budget.
It will directly lead to less water for dairying and staple crops, thus decreasing supply and increasing demand.
If you don't want to pay more for milk, bread, rice or various other staple foods, might I suggest you join the farming community in opposing water buybacks, which are generally unwanted and definitely not necessary to achieve the desired environmental outcomes.
