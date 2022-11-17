The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, November 18

November 18 2022 - 5:30am
Letters: Cuts to meat and dairy are not that big of an ask

MEAT, DAIRY CUTS NOT A BIG ASK

I was disappointed to read Yvonne Rance's letter on the weekend about climate change. I understand feeling a bit cynical of, and even sick of, climate change discussion and the things we're being asked to change in our lives. I have felt this way myself, at times.

