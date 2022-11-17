The Daily Advertiser

Disease is main worry for MIA wine grapegrowers

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
Updated November 18 2022 - 4:48pm, first published November 17 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Winegrape Growers chairman Bruno Brombal. Photo by Declan Rurenga

The threat of disease and wet ground is looming over this season's winegrape harvest thanks over 200 millimetres of rain in October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Rurenga

Declan Rurenga

Editor

Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.