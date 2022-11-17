The threat of disease and wet ground is looming over this season's winegrape harvest thanks over 200 millimetres of rain in October.
So far this month 79.4 mm has been recorded at Griffith Airport this month, and the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting showers on the weekend for Griffith.
Riverina Winegrape Growers chairman Bruno Brombal said farmers simply "didn't need it".
"The last lot of rain has been disastrous," he said.
"I expect it will be one of the lowest vintages for a few years."
Last weekend's rain was far from consistent which meant some growers got up to 40mm or 50mm.
While dry days before that rain meant local flooding wasn't a huge risk, the rain fell on already soaked ground.
Rain further up in the catchment has also played havoc with farmers along the Mirrool Creek, flooding of lower-lying areas seeing some vines written off for the season.
Without serious hot weather to dry out paddocks and vines, chemicals were the next option to control the disease and Mr Brombal said weather conditions favoured the disease.
"Disease is on the leaves and there's a lot of people who have it in the bunches," he said.
"High humidity means disease spreads like wildfire."
He said farmers would have to spray multiple times a week over the next 10 days to maximise their best chance of protecting the fruit.
However, Mr Brombal said the cost of the extra chemical would put significant pressure on growers' margins with prices for many varieties far from ideal for producers.
Should the milder weather persist grapegrowers could be facing a second disease threat with powdery mildew.
"(Powdery mildew) likes this cooler damp weather. Unless everything dries out, we'll be in deep strife," he said.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator.
