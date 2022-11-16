A ONCE in a lifetime Canterbury Bulldogs experience is one of the headline auction items at a fundraiser for Alex McDonald next week.
The William Farrer Hotel and some of their local patrons have organised a a fundraising luncheon for McDonald on Friday week, November 25.
McDonald suffered a rare type of stroke last year, a cerebral vascular accident, where only one per cent of sufferers survive.
McDonald was an active member of the sporting community prior to the accident and, with the support of his family, is determined to achieve his goal of being able to shuffle walk unassisted.
"The William Farrer along with some sports and community-minded locals wanted to hold a function and get behind Alex and his family to raise some funds to help with his recovery," Mark Logan said.
"We've organised a luncheon and have some great auction items so hopefully we can raise a bit of money to help assist Alex and his family."
The Canterbury Bulldogs experience up for auction has been dubbed as a rare 'money can't buy experience' to be used during the 2023 season.
MORE SPORT NEWS
The prize includes six tickets to a home game, six seats in the legends lounge where you will be hosted by Terry Lamb and other past players. There are also six invitations to the captains run the day before the match, including breakfast with the players. Accommodation for six people is included.
Among the other auction items are a State of Origin and South Sydney packages.
Tickets to the luncheon are $150 per person and include lunch, a three-hour drinks package and a direct donation to McDonald and his family.
The highly-entertaining Greg Ritchie, a former Australian test cricketer, is the guest speaker.
Tickets are available from the William Farrer Hotel, or can be purchased online via the eventbrite website.
Anyone wishing to bid on auction items that are unable to attend should contact Mark Logan on 0427 202 522.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.