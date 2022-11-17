Common assault and stalk/intimidate charges against Hilltops councillor and former Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Matthew Stadtmiller were adjourned in Young Local Court on Wednesday.
Magistrate Jillian Kiely adjourned finalising the case after hearing from Stadtmiller's solicitor Keith Carmody that his client sought for the matter to be dealt with under Section 14 of the Mental Health Act.
Mr Carmody indicated to the court his client would plead guilty to two common assault charges if the application for the matters to be dealt with under Section 14 was rejected.
No plea was indicated for the stalk/intimidate charge.
In other news
An apprehended violence order against Mr Stadtmiller, 38, of Smith Street, Harden, was finalised after he consented to the orders being imposed without admissions.
Under the order Stadtmiller must not assault or threaten the protected person(s); stalk, harass or intimidate them; deliberately or recklessly destroy or damage anything that belongs to them.
He also must not approach the protected person(s) or any such premises or place at which the protected person(s) from time to time reside or work within 12 hours of consuming intoxicating liquor or illicit drugs.
An application to remove a condition, that he must not approach or contact the protected person(s) by any means whatsoever, except through the defendant's legal representative, was granted.
He remains on bail until his next court date on December 16, 2022.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.