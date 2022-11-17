A fundraiser is helping to raise money to cover the funeral costs for an Albury man following his death.
Isaac Morgan-Wise died after an alleged stabbing incident on Crisp Street.
Police were called to the property on Sunday night and found the 21-year-old with a wound to his chest.
He died in hospital on Monday morning and his brother was charged.
His aunty, Tracey Jones, on Wednesday said her nephew had been working to better himself.
She said family members were in shock over what had happened, especially given the circumstances of what allegedly occurred.
A GoFundMe page is seeking to generate $15,000 to cover the late man's funeral costs.
A date is yet to be set for the service.
Ms Jones said Mr Morgan-Wise had worked at Mad Mex as a chef and had lived in Albury for about a decade.
He had three siblings, with his aunty remembering him as a quiet man who was well known in the area.
Ms Jones said he'd had a tough childhood.
"He was quiet, he kept to himself, he never really got into much trouble," she said.
"He was really trying, doing everything to better himself and make his family proud of him.
"He had a good sense of humour, he was very placid and very caring."
The fundraiser had generated nearly $3000 by Wednesday afternoon, including one donation of $2000.
People have taken to social media to pay tribute to Mr Morgan-Wise following his passing.
"Everyone is still in shock," one person wrote on Facebook.
Another woman said it was shocking news.
"Another life taken from us, you will be forever missed!" she said.
"Rest peacefully you beautiful angel."
Ms Jones said the late 21-year-old had two sisters and one brother.
"There's a lot of confusion, we've lost two boys in one night," she said.
"We don't have a date yet for the funeral.
"We know how expensive funerals can be, especially when they're sudden and unexpected.
"It doesn't matter how big or small the donation is, it's the gesture that counts."
The page can be found by searching for his name on GoFundMe.
