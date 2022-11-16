The NSW State Emergency Service issued several watch and act messages early Thursday morning as floodwater continues to affect the Border and southern Riverina.
The NSW SES advises people in Albury and surround not to enter floodwater due to predicted widespread moderate flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises the Murray River at Albury is currently at 5.26 metres and falling, with moderate flooding.
Subject to upstream releases, the Murray River at Albury is likely to remain around 5.30-5.40 metres through to Friday.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
The NSW SES advises people in Corowa and surrounding areas not to enter floodwater due to current widespread moderate flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises the Murray River at Corowa is currently at 7.73 metres and falling, with moderate flooding.
Subject to upstream releases, the Murray River at Corowa may remain around 7.70-7.90 metres through to Friday.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
The NSW SES advises people in Deniliquin not to enter floodwater due to predicted widespread major flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises the Edward River at Deniliquin may reach the major flood level (9.40 metres) towards the end of next week (November 24-26). Further rises are possible.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
Aljoes Lane
The causeway at Sandhurst Island Estate and Dahwilly Lane
The NSW SES advises people in Mulwala and surrounds and the Riverina Highway not to enter floodwater due to current widespread moderate flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises the Murray River at Yarrawonga downstream gauge is steady at a peak just below the major flood level (7.80 metres) and is likely to remain around the major flood level through to Thursday.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
The NSW SES advises people in Tocumwal not to enter floodwater due to predicted prolonged major flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises the Murray River at Tocumwal may peak near the major flood level (7.30 metres) during Thursday.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters.
