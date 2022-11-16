It will be a memorable occasion in several ways when crowds attend the 150th Hay Races this weekend.
Accommodation across the western Riverina town is almost completely booked out, with organisers expecting a stellar crowd on Saturday even as the community weathers its worst flood in 66 years.
The Murrumbidgee River was expected to peak around 9.2 metres at the Hay town gauge on Wednesday, but Hay Jockey Club vice president Ali McLean is optimistic the event will go ahead.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The weather looks good," Ms McLean said.
"We've had five days of drying the track, so any weather now is not going to make any difference."
Ms McLean said another positive is that the river peak will have passed Hay by the weekend and she believes people will still be able to make their way to town.
With 67 nominations this year, just two down from the last race back in 2019, Ms McLean is positive about the field of contestants.
"That is really good," she said. "We also have record numbers of marquees booked."
Despite limited access in and out thanks to flooded highways, Ms McLean was not too concerned it would affect numbers on the day.
"The Sturt Highway is closed at Balranald and Darlington Point, but there are detours in place, so people can still get here, which is great," she said.
Ms McLean said everyone is keen to enjoy the calendar highlight.
"Everyone is really looking forward to having a day we can get together and just have a bit of fun rather than deal with mother nature or COVID," she said.
"It's going to be so good to get back on the track."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.