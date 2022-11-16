The Daily Advertiser

Excitement builds as 150th Hay Races slated to run despite widespread flooding across vast swathes of shire

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 16 2022 - 6:54pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hay Jockey Club vice president Ali McLean (L) with president Cam Clark and the Hay Cup on Wednesday. Picture supplied

It will be a memorable occasion in several ways when crowds attend the 150th Hay Races this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.