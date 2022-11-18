Creating connections to community, vital services at Pro Patria Centre Advertising Feature

Veterans and first responders can now access vital specialist services in Wagga instead of needing to travel hundreds of kilometres for an appointment thanks to the Pro Patria Centre.



The centre takes a holistic approach to treatment and is an innovative, multidisciplinary facility focused on developing self-agency in veterans, first responders and their families to manage their own health and wellbeing.

"We are bringing the services and specialists to the region. We are providing access to the specialist care closer to home, reducing the need to travel long distances to Sydney or Melbourne for treatment," Pro Patria Centre spokesperson John Wood said.



The centre is a Wagga-community initiative.



"We are connecting our veterans and first responders with the community because we know that better physical and mental health outcomes are possible with that connection," Pro Patria Centre's Dr James Read said.

"Our specialist medical providers have knowledge and experience in the unique needs of those who have served our country and community."



The centre hosts a GP, psychology and psychiatry services on site.

There are also social and training programs with more services to be available on site in 2023.



The Pro Patria Centre was established in January 2021 by September 2021 they were offering a referral service to medical and other holistic treatments.



In August 2022, after some minor renovations, the centre welcomed their first medical professionals seeing patients.

The centre is located at 19 Morshead Street in Ashmont at the former Carmelite Monastery. It's hoped this can become the centre's permanent home if funds can be raised to purchase the property.



"We are calling on the community to support us and get behind the fundraising campaign to purchase the former Carmelite Monastery," Mr Wood said.

