The Daily Advertiser

Albury recruit Hamish Gilmore will be playing alongside his employers after making switch from Lavington

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
November 16 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recruit Hamish Gilmore.

Albury recruit Hamish Gilmore will be learning off his employers on and off the field next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.