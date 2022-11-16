A woman has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the Olympic Highway, northeast of Wagga.
Emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 2pm on Wednesday.
Emergency services remain at the scene of the crash on the Olympic Highway at Bethungra, about 65 kilometres northeast of Wagga.
Live Traffic NSW is reporting one of two northbound lanes have been closed as a tow truck works to remove the vehicle from the scene.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said a woman in her 40s had removed herself from the vehicle by the time paramedics arrived.
She has been taken to the Junee Multipurpose Service.
Motorists are being asked to exercise caution if they are travelling through the area.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
