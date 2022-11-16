There was a sense of surprise and wonder across parts of Laurel Hill and Batlow on Wednesday, as snow fell from the air just two weeks from the start of summer.
Lorene Cross was outside braving the shivery conditions at the SMART Animal Sanctuary about 11am when she noticed white specks falling all around her.
"It was bitterly cold and I was thinking 'wow it feels like it's going to snow' and then all of a sudden it did exactly that," Mrs Cross said.
The snowfall only lasted about 30 minutes, but that was enough for residents from across the towns to capture photos and videos of the unseasonable weather.
Mrs Cross said the last time she personally remembered it snowing at Batlow this late in the year was October 28, 1998 - her daughter's first birthday
"Everyone's in the same boat and just wants it to warm up," she said.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a trough clipped through southern NSW over the course of Wednesday, bringing chilly conditions in its wake.
The cold will be followed by a high pressure system gradually moving across the state, bringing "generally benign" weather for the rest of the week.
Snowy Valleys councillor Sam Hughes saw the snow falling while driving from Batlow to Tumbarumba.
"There was rain just lightly falling and then it wobbled around in the air for a moment and I realised it wasn't rain," Cr Hughes said.
Cr Hughes said the snow was just the latest chapter in another whirlwind period of weather in the Snowy Valleys.
"We've also had thunderstorms, hail, warm weather - all of the above just in the past week," he said.
"You can't predict anything when it comes to the weather in Batlow. The snow was unusual but it's nothing outside the box."
He said residents in Batlow, which sits 775 metres above sea level, often show off old photographs on snow during December.
Talbingo farmer Beryl Ryan shared similar memories of a Christmas dusting and said nothing surprises her about the weather at the moment.
"It was absolutely freezing this morning and it was definitely from the wind coming off the snow," Mrs Ryan said.
"But we've had rain on and off all week. One minute it's raining and the next it's sunshine - it doesn't know what it wants to do."
Batlow resident Karen Cobden said the amount of rain hitting the town was "extraordinary".
